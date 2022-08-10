Smartphone Updates: ColorOS 13 Launch Date and OnePlus Ace Pro Launched

ColorOS 13 is going to be the next generation OS (operating system) for Oppo smartphones. OnePlus recently announced the OxygenOS 13 that will be first available for the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G later this year. Oppo's ColorOS 13 is expected to be very similar to that of the OxygenOS 13. ColorOS 13 will also be based on Android 13 and will take inspiration from Google's Material You. Oppo will globally announce the ColorOS 13 on August 18, 2022, at 4:30 PM IST. Interested users can watch the event directly from YouTube or Twitter.

Oppo said that ColorOS 13 is tailored in a manner to deliver the best experience to users with large screen displays. It will be interesting to see the full features of the ColorOS 13 as and when it arrives.

OnePlus Ace Pro Launched

OnePlus has announced the OnePlus Ace Pro for the Chinese market. It is the OnePlus 10T essentially with the same design, same colour options, and same specifications. But instead of OxygenOS 12.1, it will run on ColorOS 12.1. OnePlus Ace Pro also comes with support for 150W fast-charging. It will only be available in 12GB and 16GB RAM variants. The internal storage options are also just 256GB or 512GB. There's no base variant with 8GB+128GB.

OnePlus 10T 5G is already available in India for interested users. But it won't be available in the 16GB RAM variant for the time being. OnePlus has not given any clarity on when it will be available. For now, users can purchase the OnePlus 10T in the base 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB variants in the Indian market. OnePlus 10T 5G was hugely criticised by the consumers for lacking an alert slider. However, the company had its own reasons for removing the alert slider. OnePlus 10T 5G has the biggest cooling chamber that any OnePlus smartphone has ever seen, and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC.