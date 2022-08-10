Vodafone Idea to Help You Prepare for Railways Group D Exams

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is trying to educate Indians and help them prepare for competitive exams through the Vi Mobile app. In a recent announcement, Vi said that its customers could prepare for the Railways Group D exams through the Vi app. Be it exams on the national or the state level, Vi's Jobs & Education platform on the Vi mobile app can help you navigate through all of them.

Vi, in partnership with Pariksha, is offering access to the preparatory test series material for the all India Railway D exams starting August 17, 2022.

Making the process of applying for government jobs convenient for Vi users, Vi Jobs & Education offers the aspirants of Central/State government jobs, a one-month free subscription to ‘Pariksha Pass’. This also includes unlimited mock tests across 150+ exams in various categories such as State Selection Commission, Banking, Teaching, Defense, Railways etc. At the end of the trial period, users can continue learning on the platform at a nominal subscription fee of Rs. 249/year.

The Railways group D test series on Vi App offers Bharat youth the opportunity to prepare for over 1 lakh openings in the Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, Assistant Pointsman, and Level-I positions with the Indian Railways. Vi customers can access well-researched test material through the Vi Jobs & Education platform on the Vi App anywhere, anytime.

A step-by-step guide to avail of the RRB Group D test material on the Vi app:

Step 1: Log in to the Vi app through your Vi number

Step 2: Click on the ‘Vi Jobs & Education’ option

Step 3: Select ‘Sarkaari Naukri’ option

Step 4: Fill in your profile details and select ‘Railways’

Step 5: Choose from the railway courses

Vi Jobs & Education on the Vi App also integrates India’s largest job search platform ‘Apna’, leading English learning platforms 'Enguru’ and ‘Pariksha’ a platform specializing in government employment exam preparation.