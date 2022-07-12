Vodafone Idea Brings Agniveer Course Material on Vi App for Mobile

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country has brought Agniveer Course material for users on Vi App for smartphones (iOS and Android both). The first phase of recruitment for Agniveers of Indian Armed Forces has started. Indian Air Force is all set to conduct the Agniveervayu examination on July 24, 2022, and the Indian Navy has also released 2800 vacancies inviting online applications for Agniveer (SSR). Aspirants can apply for the exam between July 15 to July 22 through the official website – www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Vodafone Idea Partners With Pariksha to Bring Agniveer Course Material

A couple of months back, Vodafone Idea announced a new job portal inside its mobile app. The Vi Jobs & Education platform on the Vi app is geared to help users get a job in India. The telco, in partnership with Pariksha, has brought the Agniveer course material for the users on its job platform in the app.

The experts at Pariksha collaborated with the Cadets Defence Academy from Dehradun to curate the Agniveer test series.

There are a total of five test series comprising 15 tests each for Agniveer Airforce X Group, Agniveer Airforce Y Group, Agniveer Airforce X & Y Group, Agniveer Navy MR and Agniveer Navy SSR. The company said that the Army test series will be added by the end of this month.

This test material can be accessed by the users through the Vi mobile app along with material for several other government exams for one month at no additional cost. Post the trial period, users just need to pay Rs 249 per year to continue learning on the platform. There are unlimited mock tests that users can appear for. The platform has materials for over 150+ central/state government exams.

To access the Vi Jobs & Education platform, just log in on the Vi mobile app through your registered number.