5G Smartphones Coming in July 2022 in India

In the first half of 2022, many 5G devices have already been released, and more are on the way. One of them is the Nothing phone (1), one of the year's most anticipated smartphones. It has drawn interest from all across the world due to its distinctive design strategy. According to the leaks, the smartphone will have a number of excellent features and be reasonably priced. It is anticipated to fall within the sub-Rs 30,000 pricing range. In a similar price range, the forthcoming Redmi K50i is anticipated to go on sale. Samsung will also introduce low-cost smartphones. To learn more about all the 5G phones that will be released in India in July, keep reading.

Nothing Phone (1)

The most anticipated 5G smartphone is the Nothing phone (1), which will be unveiled in India today, on July 12. In advance of the device's formal launch, the brand has already verified a few details.

Instead of the alleged new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC will power the Nothing phone.

Additionally, we are aware that the phone supports wireless charging technology and has a punch-hole display. According to the leaks thus far, the gadget would have a 4,500mAh battery and allow 30W wired charging.

It is anticipated that the Nothing phone (1) will cost less than Rs 30,000 in India. If this turns out to be the case, the gadget will probably present some serious competition to several other well-known phones in the same price bracket. The rear panel of the phone is beautifully designed. One of the Nothing phone's main selling points is its distinctive light system, which is sure to draw in a lot of customers. When the phone receives new notifications or is maintained charged the back panel lights.

This one even supports wireless charging, something most brands in the Rs 50,000 price range do not. The phone contains two rear cameras, which the manufacturer claims are sufficient to provide adequate camera samples. Carl Pei, the inventor of Nothing, thinks that "experience" is more significant than specs.

Redmi K50i 5G

The business chose to reintroduce the Redmi K series to the Indian market after an extended absence. The Redmi K50i will arrive in India on July 20 according to the manufacturer. After three years, the company will introduce a new Redmi K series phone. Xiaomi debuted the Redmi K series and the Redmi K20 range in July 2019. It was introduced with amazing hardware and sold for a reasonable price. It is anticipated that the new one won't differ.

Through its Twitter account, Redmi has already announced a few characteristics of the upcoming Redmi K50i smartphone. A MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset will be included in the gadget. The gadget would perform better than those powered by Snapdragon 870 or Snapdragon 778G+ SoCs, according to the AnTuTu score Redmi released on Twitter. The new Redmi phone may be a superior choice, but only time will tell. The 5G smartphone boasts a punch-hole display and a triple back camera arrangement.

In India, the Redmi K50i is anticipated to be priced under Rs 30,000. It will probably be seen fighting against the well-known smartphone Nothing Phone (1), which will appear on July 12. The smartphone might sport a 144Hz display, a 64MP triple rear camera array, and a 5080mAh battery with 67W fast charging capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

Yet another smartphone that will be released in July is the Samsung Galaxy M13. On July 14, the smartphone will arrive in India. Two variants of this device will be made available by the corporation, one of which will be 4G and the other 5G. According to reports, both will have distinct specifications. When you examine the capabilities it delivers, the 5G variant appears to be a low-cost product from the company.

The upcoming Samsung phone will include a dual rear camera configuration, according to the teasers. The absence of a hump around the rear camera prevents the phone from swaying while it is resting on a flat surface. A notched display design in the shape of a waterdrop is on the front. Under the hood, there is a 5,000mAh battery.

The remaining information is still a mystery. According to the leaks, the phone will use a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. According to reports, it will include a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Oppo Reno8 Series

Last but not least, on July 18 at 6 PM, the Oppo Reno8 series will debut in India. The new Reno phones have previously been publicised by the firm in China. Nothing is left to envision as a result. It's likely that the specifications will be identical.

According to rumours, the Oppo Reno8 Pro, which was recently made available in China, would be sold under a different name in India. The 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max processor, 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging, triple rear cameras powered by MariSilicon X, and a 32-megapixel front camera might all be included in the gadget.

The 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen on the Oppo Reno8, which is the base model, could have a punch-hole cutout and a 90Hz refresh rate. Its processor is probably a MediaTek Dimensity 1300. Similar to the OnePlus Nord 2T, this one might also be powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. A triple camera system with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2MP B&W sensor, and a 2MP macro camera could be seen on the back of the device.

The Oppo Reno 8 series is expected to cost as little as Rs 29,990 in India.