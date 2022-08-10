Snapchat+ Arrives in India for Rs 49 Per Month: Check Top Premium Features

Snapchat, a globally popular social media application, has announced a premium subscription for the Indian market. Worry not, though; it is not too expensive. From the headline itself, you can get that it would cost only Rs 49 per month. This is not a forced subscription, meaning that if you want it, you can purchase it. If you don't want it, you can continue with the free version of the application. There are millions of Indians on Snapchat, especially the young crowd. This pricing tier is absolutely perfect as not many would mind spending Rs 49 per month for premium service if they think the premium features are worth it. So what are the premium features? Let's take a look at them.

Snapchat+ Features

There are a set of six features that Snapchat+ will bring for the users -Snapchat+ Badge, Custom App Icons, Rewatch Indicator, Best Friends Forever, Ghost Trails on Snap Map and Solar System, that will allow Snapchatters to customize their Snapchat experiences to enhance the parts of Snapchat they use the most.

The Snapchat+ badge would show which snapchatters are subscribers to the premium subscription. It can be turned on and off (it is off by default). The custom app icons would allow you to choose an icon of the app that looks best on your smartphone's existing theme. Through Rewatch Indicator, users will be able to see how many people rewatched their stories (without being able to tell who specifically is rewatching them).

Now, users will be able to pin their friends as BFF (Best Friends Forever). Only one friend can be pinned at a time. Ghost Trail on the map will allow users to see the movement activity of their friends on the Snapchat map. Lastly, Solar System is a special badge on a Friendship Profile, said Snapchat.

These are just a few of the features that are making it to Snapchat+. The company said that it would be rolling out more premium features in the future.