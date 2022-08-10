Siemens Consortium Gets Signalling and Telecommunications Order for Kolkata Metro

Siemens Consortium, which includes Siemens Limited India and Siemens Mobility GmbH, has secured an order for signalling and telecommunications for Kolkata Metro from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). The order includes signalling and telecommunications for the Kavi Subhash-Biman Corridor (32km) and Joka-Esplanade Metro Corridor (16km) of Kolkata Metro Line 3 & 6. Siemens CBTC solution will facilitate 100% punctuality, maximum network capacity, energy savings and decreased headways while ensuring the highest possible safety.

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Limited, said, “Kolkata Metro has a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life and economic growth of the city. As a leading provider of sustainable and efficient transport systems, Siemens is proud to partner with RVNL and Kolkata Metro in transforming the everyday life of the citizens of Kolkata.”

Siemens is also engaged in electrification works for Kolkata Metro Line 3 & 6. Previously, Siemens has equipped Kolkata Metro’s North-South corridor and East-West line with TPWS signalling and rail electrification systems, respectively.