Siemens Consortium Gets Signalling and Telecommunications Order for Kolkata Metro

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Limited, said, “Kolkata Metro has a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life and economic growth of the city. As a leading provider of sustainable and efficient transport systems, Siemens is proud to partner with RVNL and Kolkata Metro in transforming the everyday life of the citizens of Kolkata.”

Highlights

  • Siemens Consortium, which includes Siemens Limited India and Siemens Mobility GmbH, has secured an order for signalling and telecommunications for Kolkata Metro from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).
  • The order includes signalling and telecommunications for the Kavi Subhash-Biman Corridor (32km) and Joka-Esplanade Metro Corridor (16km) of Kolkata Metro Line 3 & 6.
  • Siemens CBTC solution will facilitate 100% punctuality, maximum network capacity, energy savings and decreased headways while ensuring the highest possible safety.

Follow Us

Siemens India

Siemens Consortium, which includes Siemens Limited India and Siemens Mobility GmbH, has secured an order for signalling and telecommunications for Kolkata Metro from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). The order includes signalling and telecommunications for the Kavi Subhash-Biman Corridor (32km) and Joka-Esplanade Metro Corridor (16km) of Kolkata Metro Line 3 & 6. Siemens CBTC solution will facilitate 100% punctuality, maximum network capacity, energy savings and decreased headways while ensuring the highest possible safety.

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Limited, said, “Kolkata Metro has a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life and economic growth of the city. As a leading provider of sustainable and efficient transport systems, Siemens is proud to partner with RVNL and Kolkata Metro in transforming the everyday life of the citizens of Kolkata.”

Siemens is also engaged in electrification works for Kolkata Metro Line 3 & 6. Previously, Siemens has equipped Kolkata Metro’s North-South corridor and East-West line with TPWS signalling and rail electrification systems, respectively.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments