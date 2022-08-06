Vodafone Idea Network Capacity 2.9 Times More than September 2018

The demand for data has grown significantly in the last few years. With many people shifting to digital platforms for entertainment, work, and other things, mobile networks get congested quite often because of limited capacity. Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has claimed that it has enhanced its network capacity by 2.9 times since September 2018. This means that the congestion scenario with Vi's networks should be minimal. The telco had run a very big operation to refarm the 3G spectrum for 4G. This helped the telco efficiently utilise the resources and also enabled it to deliver 4G network services with sub-GHz spectrum now refarmed for 4G.

Vi’s improved network performance has been consistently endorsed by various global and Indian network testing agencies over the past one year. Vi continues to deliver the fastest 4G Download and Upload Speeds on its pan-India 4G network enabling users to work, study, socialize, access entertainment, e-commerce and other digital services.

It has been rated the highest in voice call quality in the country as per TRAI’s “MyCall” app data for 17 out of 20 months between November 2020 and June 2022.

Commenting on the network performance, Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited said, “Vi has consistently been ranked for the best data and voice quality network by various third party testing agencies. This is a validation of the efforts of our network engineers, and our technology interventions, to provide superior customer experience to our users, especially in this hybrid work environment. We have increased our 4G population coverage, significantly enhanced our capacity, and rolled out various initiatives to improve indoor 4G coverage across many markets in the country. Vi remains committed to provide world class digital experiences to our customers to stay ahead in life, thrive and build a better tomorrow.”

As a 5G ready network, Vi has recently acquired mid-band 5G spectrum (3300 MHz band) in 17 priority circles and mmWave 5G spectrum (26 GHz band) in 16 circles, which will enable it to offer a superior 5G experience to Vi customers as well as strengthen enterprise offerings and provide new opportunities for business growth in the emerging 5G era.