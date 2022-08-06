Xiaomi 12 Pro and OnePlus 10R Available at Superb Prices on Amazon

For a little time, the Xiaomi 12 Pro and the OnePlus 10R 5G are less expensive in India. From the e-commerce site Amazon, both devices are offered at reduced costs in the nation. The Independence Day sale, which starts today and runs until August 10th, includes special incentives and discounts. The Xiaomi 12 Pro and OnePlus 10R 5G are appealing alternatives for people looking for premium Android smartphones during the sale period.

The base edition of the Xiaomi 12 Pro has a starting price of Rs 62,999. Amazon is providing a promo voucher worth Rs 5,000 as part of the sale. Additionally, there is a discount of Rs 6,000 when using a credit card from any bank. Additionally, SBI credit cards are eligible for an additional Rs 2,000 in savings.

The overall value of these discounts, which add up to Rs 13,000, lowers the price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro to Rs 49,999. Additionally, there is a phone exchange programme that might lower the cost of the Xiaomi 12 Pro. When the Xiaomi 12 Pro was first released, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model cost Rs 62,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model cost Rs 66,999. 32MP sensor is available on the Xiaomi 12 Pro's selfie camera. A 50MP Sony IMX707 primary camera with OIS capability, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera make up its back camera system.

Additionally, the device has four stereo speakers. Both versions are available for Rs 49,999 and Rs 53,999, respectively, after the Rs 13,000 discount. The pricing of the OnePlus 10R 5G has been reduced by Rs 4,000 across all variants. It now costs Rs 34,999, Rs 38,999, and Rs 39,999, respectively, for the smartphone's 8GB + 128GB storage (80W), 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (80W), and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (150W).

Holders of SBI Bank credit cards are eligible for an immediate discount of Rs 1,250 off the cost of the smartphone. Additionally, customers who are interested can benefit from the exchange offer.