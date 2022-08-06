OnePlus Will Bring Back Alert Slider with Future Flagship Devices

The most recent high-end smartphone from the firm, the OnePlus 10T 5G, has a starting price of Rs 49,999 in India. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is currently only found on a few number of Asus and iQoo smartphones. A maximum of 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM are available. Three cameras are included on the phone's back: a 50MP  primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor.

  • Future OnePlus smartphones will feature the venerable Alert Slider once again.
  • The OnePlus 10T, which was just released, was the first OnePlus flagship to do away with the recognisable Alert Slider.
  • According to OnePlus, they are attempting to solve this technical issue so they can bring it back.

OnePlus

By now, you must be aware that the OnePlus 10T, the company's first flagship device since the 2014 debut of the OnePlus One, has gone on sale in India. It does not feature the OnePlus trademark Alert Slider. As it takes up 30mm of space in the motherboard, OnePlus attempted to defend it by claiming that doing so offers them ample area for high wattage charging, a huge battery capacity, and an improved antenna signal. However, the business intends to reintroduce its recognisable Alert Slider on OnePlus smartphones in the future.

On OnePlus phones, the Alert Slider is a switch that enables the user to quickly move between the quiet, vibrate, and ringing modes without having to manually navigate the on-screen menus. The classic Alert Slider may make a comeback on future OnePlus phones, according to OnePlus officials who said the company wants to "overcome this technical obstacle" in a global OnePlus 10T media conference. Previously, a leaker claimed that the Alert Slider would only be available on OnePlus' Pro models and that it will also be included on OPPO's forthcoming flagship devices. It's possible that this is accurate despite the company's silence, especially in light of the recent announcement that it will return on future OnePlus phones.

