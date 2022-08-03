OnePlus 10T 5G Officially Launched in India: Check Price and Specifications

OnePlus has finally unveiled the OnePlus 10T 5G via an in-person launch event. OnePlus has made some big improvements to this device when it comes to gaming performance with LSTouch, multi-tasking capability, and the heat-dissipation system. OnePlus 10T 5G could be the ideal powerful smartphone in your pocket as it addresses some of the key concerns of the users. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Platform for flagship mobiles. Here are all the specifications of the device.

OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications

OnePlus 10T 5G comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display with resolution support of 2412x1080 pixels. The display has a touch response rate of 360Hz (hardware) and 720Hz (software). There is further support for sRGB, Display P3, 10-bit Colour Depth, and HDR10+.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 Mobile platform coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The OnePlus 10T 5G will run on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. The camera specifications of the device were already revealed by OnePlus.

There's a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 50MP 119-degree Ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 4cm macro sensor.

There's a 360-degree Antenna System with a 15-antenna closed-loop system to ensure that users are always seamlessly connected to the mobile network regardless of the angle their smartphone is facing towards. The device packs a 4800mAh battery with support for 150W SUPERVOOC fast-charging.

OnePlus 10T 5G Price in India

The OnePlus 10T 5G will go on pre-order in India starting today, and it will be available in three memory variants. The open sale will start on August 6, 2022.

The base memory variant will come with 8GB+128GB for Rs 49,999 followed by the other two variants with 12GB+256GB and 16GB+256GB for Rs 54,999 and Rs 55,999. It will be available in two colours - Moonstone Black and Jade Green.

The 16GB RAM variant will initially not be available in India and will be announced at a later date.

On purchase of the device via an ICICI Bank Credit card, users will get a Rs 5,000 discount. The smartphone will be available on both Amazon and official OnePlus retail channels (online and offline). SBI Card owners will also get a Rs 5,000 discount on Amazon. OnePlus said that customers can also get benefits worth Rs 1,199 with select Jio prepaid plans and avail of cashback benefits of Rs 150.

Amazon.in users who pre-order the smartphone will get an additional Amazon Pay cashback of Rs 1,000. The offer is valid only till August 4, 2022. First 1000 customers who purchase the OnePlus 10T 5G on the OnePlus Store will get a chance to get free OnePlus Gaming Triggers. This offer is valid till August 6, 2022, 12 PM IST.