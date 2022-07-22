OnePlus 10T 5G Camera Details Confirmed, to Feature 50MP Sony IMX766 Sensor

OnePlus recently announced that it would be launching the OnePlus 10T 5G along with the OxygenOS 13 on August 3, 2022. Now the company has confirmed the camera specifications of the smartphone. In a detailed post along with the picture samples, OnePlus has explained what you will get in the camera department with the OnePlus 10T 5G. Another confirmed detail about the smartphone is its processor, which is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1. Let's not wait anymore and check out the camera specs of the OnePlus 10T 5G.

OnePLus 10T 5G Camera Specifications Which are Confirmed

OnePlus will be launching the OnePlus 10T 5G as a flagship smartphone, but it won't have the Hasselblad cameras. This means that it would be priced much under the OnePlus 10 Pro (which has Hasselblad Camera for Mobile).

There will be a triple-camera setup at the rear of the OnePlus 10T 5G, which will be headlined by the Sony IMX766 50MP sensor with OIS and EIS. The company said that this sensor would enable users to click good low-light pictures. The IMX766 sensor on the OnePlus 10T 5G will come with support for capturing 10-bit colour, which allows users to capture 64 times more colour than 8-bit colour pictures.

Paired with the IMX766 sensor is a 50MP ultra-wide-angle shooter with a 119.9-degree field of view and a third macro camera for allowing you to zoom in and zoom out, respectively.

OnePlus New Camera Software for the OnePlus 10T 5G

One of the things that OnePlus is really excited about is the new software features on the OnePlus 10T 5G for the camera. The OnePlus 10T 5G will come with support for the Image Clarity Engine (ICE). OnePlus said that it would enable users to capture photos faster and with much more detail.

"When you press the OnePlus 10T’s camera shutter, the device immediately captures tens of photos and selects the best one as the final image. With the improved ICE, this process happens even faster than on previous OnePlus devices, meaning you can capture more moments without them passing you by," OnePlus said.

OnePlus 10T 5G would also come with support for Nightscape mode for better images during nighttime. What do you think of the new camera details o the OnePlus 10T 5G?