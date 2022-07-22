Reliance Jio ARPU Jumps by 27% to Rs 175.7 in Q1 FY23

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced its quarterly results for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1 FY23). The conglomerate owns and operates Reliance Jio, the number one telco in India. Jio has reported a 4.8% QoQ growth of average revenue per user (ARPU) to Rs 175.7. Compared to last year during the same quarter, Jio's ARPU has jumped by a healthy 27%. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 4,530 crore ($574 million), a growth of 24.1% YoY. The total customer base of Jio as of June 30, 2022, was 419.9 million, still quite a long way from the company's goal of 500 million users.

Jio's data traffic was 25.9 billion GB during the quarter, a 27% growth YoY. Total voice traffic was 1.25 trillion minutes, healthy YoY growth of 17.2%. Net subscriber addition during the quarter was 9.7 million. Average data usage per user per month grew to 20.8GB and average voice consumption per user per month grew to 1,001 minutes, respectively.

Jio had over 80% market share in the new customers that were added in the quarter in the wireline segment. The company has been making huge strides in the FTTH business with JioFiber, the leading ISP (internet service provider) in India.

Jio launched a new Bluetooth-enabled Game Controller with a 20-button layout with two vibration feedback motors, two pressure-point triggers, and an 8-direction arrow button.