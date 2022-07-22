Reliance Jio Net Profit for Q1 FY23 Stood at Rs 4335 Crore

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

On a YoY basis, Jio’s net profits grew by 23.83%, which is a big jump and a great sign for the investors of the company. The complete details should be out soon.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India’s number one telecom operator’s financials improved in the first quarter of FY2022-23.
  • For the quarter ending June 30, 2022, Jio’s net profit stood at Rs 4,335 crore.
  • For the same quarter in the previous year, Jio’s profits were Rs 3,501 crore.

Follow Us

Jio

Reliance Jio, India’s number one telecom operator’s financials improved in the first quarter of FY2022-23. For the quarter ending June 30, 2022, Jio’s net profit stood at Rs 4,335 crore. For the same quarter in the previous year, Jio’s profits were Rs 3,501 crore. This implies healthy growth for the business over the last year. Jio reported its net profits to be Rs 4,173 for Q4 FY22. Thus, even QoQ growth is strong for Jio.

On a YoY basis, Jio’s net profits grew by 23.83%, which is a big jump and a great sign for the investors of the company. The complete details should be out soon.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments