Reliance Jio Net Profit for Q1 FY23 Stood at Rs 4335 Crore

Reliance Jio, India’s number one telecom operator’s financials improved in the first quarter of FY2022-23. For the quarter ending June 30, 2022, Jio’s net profit stood at Rs 4,335 crore. For the same quarter in the previous year, Jio’s profits were Rs 3,501 crore. This implies healthy growth for the business over the last year. Jio reported its net profits to be Rs 4,173 for Q4 FY22. Thus, even QoQ growth is strong for Jio.

On a YoY basis, Jio’s net profits grew by 23.83%, which is a big jump and a great sign for the investors of the company. The complete details should be out soon.