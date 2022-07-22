Prepaid Tariffs From Jio, Airtel, and Vi in 2022: Best Recharge Options for Under Rs 300

There are several prepaid deals from Jio, Airtel, and Vi, but if you want ample data and unlimited calling with a respectable validity period and your options are limited to Rs 300, the plans listed below are some you should look at. In order to make it simpler for users to choose the appropriate plan, we have listed prepaid plans from Jio, Airtel, and Vi.

Best Jio Recharge Pans Under Rs 300

Several Jio prepaid plans are available for less than Rs 300. You can get the Rs 299 recharge plan if you want 2GB of data each day with a 28-day validity period. Additionally, it offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS every day. Of course, you will need to spend more money if you want a plan with a longer validity time.

You can purchase the Rs 259 prepaid bundle if your budget is a little smaller. However, this one only delivers 1.5GB of data, while the other features are identical to those of the Rs 299 plan. In essence, this means that you also receive call and SMS perks. A free JioTV and JioCinema app subscription is also included with every Jio prepaid plan.

Best Vi Recharge Plans Under Rs 300

Some of Vodafone Idea's (Vi) plans are comparable to Airtel's. A Rs 299 Vi prepaid bundle with a 28-day validity period comes with 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calls. Additionally, customers are given unlimited free bandwidth from 12:00 AM until 6:00 AM.

The Rs 249 prepaid recharge package, which includes 1.5GB of data daily, 100 SMS daily, and unlimited calls, is another option. This one, however, is only valid for 21 days. It is preferable to get the prior plan if you have more money to spend.

Best Airtel Prepaid Plans Under Rs 300

A 2GB daily data plan for less than Rs 300 is not offered by Airtel. A Rs 299 Airtel prepaid package includes unlimited voice calls, 100 daily SMS, and 1.5GB of data each day. After you purchase the plan, it is good for 28 days. In addition to this, buyers will also receive Rs 100 in FASTag cashback, an Xstream mobile bundle, a Wynk music subscription, and more.

The Rs 265 Airtel prepaid recharge plan is an option for those who want to reduce their mobile recharge costs. This one has a daily data cap of only 1GB. In addition, the telecom provider offers 100 SMS every day and unlimited voice calls. The recharging plan has a 28-day validity window.