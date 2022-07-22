Airtel Offering 30 Days Postpaid, DTH and Broadband Services at Zero Cost

Bharti Airtel has been innovative with its services as much as possible. The company has continuously pushed its customers to be a part of its ecosystem. The cost of entry could be very low with a 4G SIM today and a basic recharge pack. Then, customers can also get other services in the DTH (Direct-to-Home) segment, as well as fibre broadband services. Most of you might already be aware of the fact that Airtel offers something called Airtel Black.

This is a bundled service from the company wherein customers get multiple things, including postpaid, DTH and fibre broadband services, under a single plan. This is sort of like One Airtel service which was available in select cities of the country.

Right now, if you want to try out any one of the Airtel services for free, Airtel Black would be the way to go. With Airtel Black, customers can get 30 days of free postpaid, DTH and broadband services. This offer has been there for a long-time now. In fact, since the time Airtel Black service was announced back in 2021, this free trial offer has been there.

Here’s how this 30-day free trial offer works.

Airtel Black Offer for Customers to Try out 30 Days of Service for Free

Airtel Black offer is only for people who have a postpaid mobile connection of the company. Under the offer, the customer trying out a new plan or service will be given the exact discount of the amount that he/she would have naturally paid for. So if it is a Rs 1099 plan that the customer wants to try out, he/she will get a discount of Rs 1099 on the first bill (30 days). Any usage of services apart from that would be added to the bill of the customer. Customers can either create custom plans or get a fixed Airtel Black plan from Airtel.