Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Delhi Rated Best for Games, Video, and Voice Experience by Opensignal

Mobile networks aren’t just about high download and upload speeds. There are other factors which play a pivotal role in determining the kind of overall experience that a user is getting. Games, video, and voice experiences are pretty important from a consumer’s perspective. Even with high download speeds, the online gaming experience could be pretty bad.

Scores of Different Telecom Circles for Delivering Games, Video and Voice Experience

The data was collected from March 1, 2022, to May 29, 2022.

As per Opensignal, Tamil Nadu scored the best out of 100 points in delivering the best video experience to the consumers via mobile networks. Out of 100, Tamil Nadu scored 43.8 in the video experience category, while Andhra Pradesh was just behind with a score of 43.7. It is worth noting that Andhra Pradesh was rated as the telecom circle delivering the fastest mobile downloading speeds in India. The national average for video experience was 40.6

In the Games experience, Mumbai scored the best with 70.6 points out of 100 while Delhi was at the second position with 66.1 points. The national average in this category was 60.3.

In the voice experience, Delhi was at the top with 79.2 points out of a hundred and Mumbai at the second position with 78.9 points. The national average in this category was 77.6.

Here, all the telecom circles performing well are either Category-A or Metro circles. This just proves that the Category-B and Category-C circles need more attention from the telcos and the government. To make India a truly digital nation, the quality of service (QoS) delivered to the customers should be high, and Category-B and Category-C circles should also compete with the higher tier circles in delivering faster download and upload speeds along with strong games, video, and voice experience.

Take a look at the image above to understand how different telecom circles performed during the data collection period.