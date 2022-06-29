Vodafone Idea Added 3.3 Lakh Users in Delhi, More than Airtel and Jio

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has announced that it has been the leading subscriber growth in the Delhi circle. Taking the data from TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), Vi said that it added over 3.3 lakh subscribers in Delhi in March and April 2022. As per the latest data published by the regulator, Delhi continues to be the place with the maximum tele-density, witnessing a growth of 1.48% MoM, achieving a tele-density level of 269.08%.

In terms of net subscriber addition in April, Delhi was the third largest circle in India, having added 4,00,479 users. For two months straight, Vi has added the most subscribers in Delhi, India.

How Many Subscribers Did Vodafone Idea Add in Delhi in April 2022?

In April 2022, Vodafone Idea added 2,55,857 subscribers in Delhi. The largest pie of 63.89% of the circle’s overall net subscriber addition was done by Vi only. In March as well, the company showed a similar trend where it added 76,320 subscribers which was the highest amongst all the telcos.

This is a positive sign for the telco as Delhi people are likely prioritising the services of Vodafone Idea over the other telcos. However, it is worth noting that during April 2022, TRAI data also said that Vodafone Idea, overall, lost 1.56 million subscribers across the nation.

At the same time, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio had added subscribers. Despite all this, the active telecom subscribers’ figure had dipped during the month for the entire industry, with all the operators losing VLR subscribers.

Vodafone Idea will take any positive it can find from the performance and would try to build on that. Thus while being the top subscriber-adding operator in Delhi for two consecutive months, the telco also needs to start performing in the other circles to give its investors something to actually smile about.