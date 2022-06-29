BSNL Announces Rs 228 and Rs 239 New Monthly Recharge Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-run telecom operator in India has announced two new monthly recharge plans for the customers. BSNL said that it will avail two new prepaid plans for the users on July 1, 2022. These two new plans will cost Rs 228 and Rs 239. Both the plans will be offered to the customers with a monthly validity. BSNL said that the recharge date for both plans will be the same every month. Let’s go over the plans.

BSNL Rs 228 Prepaid Plan

BSNL STV 228 will be available for users starting July 1, 2022. This plan will ship with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data with speed reduced to 80 Kbps after that and 100 SMS/day. BSNL will also bundle Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming Service on Progressive Web App for the customers with this plan.

BSNL Rs 239 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 239 prepaid plan from BSNL will come with Rs 10 talktime value in addition to unlimited voice calling and 2GB daily data with 100 SMS/day. The internet speed will go down to 80 Kbps for the rest of the day after consuming 2GB of data. The gaming benefits have been bundled with this plan as well. the talktime value will be added to the main account of the user.

As mentioned above, both the Rs 228 and Rs 239 plans come with one-month validity. Users recharging with these plans on a particular day of the month will have to recharge with them again next month on the same date.

Both these plans have been launched to compete with the monthly offerings of Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea.

BSNL Makes Minimum Recharge Value Rs 107 for GP II Customers

BSNL has just announced that the GP II and beyond GP II customers will have to do a minimum recharge of Rs 107 in order to return to the active state. The rule will come into effect from July 1, 2022.