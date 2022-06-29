BSNL 3GB Daily Data Plan for Long-Term Under Rs 1000

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has so many plans on offer that it can be a little overwhelming for a consumer to sort through all of them and understand which one is the best for them. To ease that pain for you, today, we are going to see a plan from BSNL which offers 3GB daily data, has a long-term validity and is also priced under Rs 1,000. This is a plan that if backed by a 4G network can be a real threat to the private telcos. Let’s take a look at the plan from BSNL that we are talking about.

BSNL 3GB Daily Data Plan That We Are Talking About

BSNL is offering its 3GB daily data plan for Rs 997. Now if it was Jio, Airtel or Vodafone Idea, the maximum validity that this plan would have offered would be 84 days or lesser. But with BSNL, users will get 180 days of validity. While there are no PAN-India 4G networks, for now, this plan still makes a lot of sense for a person who lives in an area where the network coverage from BSNL is good.

Along with 3GB of daily data, users get truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this plan. There is also free access to Lokdhum content for 180 days and PRBT for two months. This plan is also available for multiple recharges.

Post the consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, the internet speed for the users drops to 80 Kbps. It is worth noting that in multiple parts of India, BSNL’s 4G networks are already active. So, if you are someone who lives in an area where BSNL is offering 4G and you don’t travel much, this could be a good deal for you. There will be plenty of data, for the long term and the cost will also be under Rs 1000.

This is not a new plan and something that BSNL has been offering for years now. However, because of the lack of marketing from BSNL, users don’t really know that they even get such a plan from BSNL. There are plenty of other plans as well. To know about them, keep reading from TelecomTalk.info.