India is one of the most diverse markets. In the telecom market, there are over a billion active wireless subscribers present in the country. The Indian government has divided the country into 22 telecom circles which are then further divided as metro, Category A, Category B, and Category C, depending on the kind of revenue potential they hold for the companies. Opensignal has just released its latest report focusing on the Indian telecom market. The analytics firm measured the performance of the mobile networks in each of the 22 circles and has shared which circles offer the best download and upload speed to the consumers. Take a look at the data ahead.

Best Mobile Download and Upload Speed Circles in India

From the image above, you can see that the best download speed experience delivered to Indian consumers is in the circle of Andhra Pradesh (Category-A). As per Opensignal, the best download speed of 15.2 Mbps was noted in Andhra Pradesh. Right behind Andhra Pradesh was Karnataka (Category-A), which delivered a download speed of 14.9 Mbps. Look at the image to see what the other circles could provide in the download segment.

In the upload segment, the Rajasthan circle (Category-B) was at the top with 4.9 Mbps speed. At the second position was Gujarat (Category-A) circle with 4.7 Mbps. Opensignal hasn’t specified the telecom companies which were able to deliver the best speeds in each of these circles, but the circles have been focused on.

The mobile speeds in the Category B and Category C circles are mostly severely lagging behind the Category A circles.

The national average download speed was 13.1 Mbps, and the upload speed was 4.4 Mbps. Opensignal said that the data collection period was March 1, 2022, to May 29, 2022.

Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have been included in the top five ranks in both the upload and download speed segment, which is something for these circles to be proud of.