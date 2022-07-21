Netflix Executives Shed Some Light on Ad-Supported Plan

According to Netflix, it is renegotiating agreements to place advertisements on its platform and will start by doing so in nations with more developed ad markets. The excitement is tempered by the less favourable outcomes, according to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, even though they only lost one million subscribers as opposed to two million. Streaming is already catching up everywhere. The crowd is growing. Hastings is really bullish on streaming because he believes that linear TV will probably die out over the next five to ten years.

Greg Peters, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer, stated that Netflix would gradually expand its ad monetisation plans to more countries as the company sees a decent response.

But from a brand and advertiser perspective, Peters said the initial response they are getting is quite strong. Initially, this ad will be modest in comparison to the rest of the revenue mix, but over time, it will grow to be sizeable, said peters.

Netflix has collaborated with Satya Nadella-run Microsoft for its new ad-supported subscription plan, which the firm hopes to debut in early 2023. Netflix has been hit by a declining user base.

Netflix's chief financial officer, Spence Neumann, stated that ideas like paid sharing and advertising had been discussed as possible strategies to increase membership and better monetise viewing.

The company thinks that it can accomplish this in a way that both increases revenue and profits.

"As we put out a paid sharing solution, which has a relatively small incremental cost, once we find one that works, it will likely have an impact more quickly", said Neumann.

A new method of password sharing is being trialled by Netflix in Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic, according to a recent announcement.