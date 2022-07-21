WhatsApp Data from Android to iPhone and Vice Versa Procedure

One of the most frequently requested WhatsApp features may have been the ability to transfer your entire chat history from an iPhone to an Android device or vice versa. So stop requesting since it has finally come to pass. This feature was only available in beta until recently; it is now open to the public. Your settings, media, one-on-one and group chat histories, profile picture, and account information will all be transferred. This guarantees that nothing is lost during a data transfer and that all of your data is preserved.

Data Transfer from iOS to Android and vice versa: How to Do it?

According to the WhatsApp FAQ, you need an Android smartphone with at least Android 5.0 and an iPhone with iOS 15.5 or later. Additionally, WhatsApp version 2.22.7.74 or above must be installed on your Android device and version 2.22.10.70 or higher must be installed on your iOS device. Both an Android phone with the Move to iOS app downloaded and an iPhone that is either new or has undergone a factory reset are required. Last but not least, you need a power source, a new iOS device with the same phone number, and both devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

There are further stages, which you can see on the aforementioned FAQ page. Generally speaking, however, take your time, adhere to the directions, and eventually, your info ought to be transferred to your new iPhone. The information shared is kept secure and private because WhatsApp cannot tell what kind of data is being transported. After one final check of your information on the iOS device, you can go back to your Android phone and delete the data. The information will remain on the Android smartphone until it is deleted. Your call history and display name, both of which are inexpensive to move an account, are the only things you won't be able to transfer as a final small restriction.