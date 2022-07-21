WhatsApp Data from Android to iPhone and Vice Versa Procedure

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

According to the WhatsApp FAQ, you need an Android smartphone with at least Android 5.0 and an iPhone with iOS 15.5 or later. Additionally, WhatsApp version 2.22.7.74 or above must be installed on your Android device and version 2.22.10.70 or higher must be installed on your iOS device. Both an Android phone with the Move to iOS app downloaded and an iPhone that is either new or has undergone a factory reset are required.

Highlights

  • One of the most frequently requested WhatsApp features may have been the ability to transfer your entire chat history from an iPhone to an Android device or vice versa.
  • Both an Android phone with the Move to iOS app downloaded and an iPhone that is either new or has undergone a factory reset are required.
  • The information shared is kept secure and private because WhatsApp cannot tell what kind of data is being transported.

Follow Us

Whatsapp iPhone Android

One of the most frequently requested WhatsApp features may have been the ability to transfer your entire chat history from an iPhone to an Android device or vice versa. So stop requesting since it has finally come to pass. This feature was only available in beta until recently; it is now open to the public. Your settings, media, one-on-one and group chat histories, profile picture, and account information will all be transferred. This guarantees that nothing is lost during a data transfer and that all of your data is preserved.

Data Transfer from iOS to Android and vice versa: How to Do it?

According to the WhatsApp FAQ, you need an Android smartphone with at least Android 5.0 and an iPhone with iOS 15.5 or later. Additionally, WhatsApp version 2.22.7.74 or above must be installed on your Android device and version 2.22.10.70 or higher must be installed on your iOS device. Both an Android phone with the Move to iOS app downloaded and an iPhone that is either new or has undergone a factory reset are required. Last but not least, you need a power source, a new iOS device with the same phone number, and both devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

There are further stages, which you can see on the aforementioned FAQ page. Generally speaking, however, take your time, adhere to the directions, and eventually, your info ought to be transferred to your new iPhone. The information shared is kept secure and private because WhatsApp cannot tell what kind of data is being transported. After one final check of your information on the iOS device, you can go back to your Android phone and delete the data. The information will remain on the Android smartphone until it is deleted. Your call history and display name, both of which are inexpensive to move an account, are the only things you won't be able to transfer as a final small restriction.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments