OnePlus Nord Buds CE Coming to India Soon

OnePlus has announced that it will be bringing the OnePlus Nord Buds CE soon to India. The Nord Buds CE might be the most affordable OnePlus TWS (Truly Wireless Stereo) earphones in the market. The company has teased the launch of the product but hasn't given a fixed date yet. This will be yet another addition to the Nord Product lineup of OnePlus. With the Nord products, OnePlus aims to make technology more affordable for its fans. In April 2022, OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord Buds (review). In a matter of a few months, the company is now launching yet another Nord-branded TWS earphone.

OnePlus 10T 5G and OxygenOS 13 are also Coming Soon

OnePlus is also bringing a few more exciting products for its fans in the coming days. There is the OnePlus 10T 5G and then the OxygenOS 13. The Oneplus 10T 5G has been confirmed by the company to arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1. OnePlus hasn't teased any feature of the OxygenOS 13 yet, but we expect it to deliver a pretty clean experience to the users whenever it comes.

The OnePlus 10T 5G, as well as the OxygenOS 13, will be unveiled together in New York on August 3, 2022. It will be an in-person event which the fans can attend by purchasing tickets. OnePlus fans attending the launch event will get exclusive goodies as well. The launch of the OnePlus Nord Buds CE isn't fixed yet. The company might reveal it during the same event on August 3, 2022. But it could also have its separate launch.

More features and specifications about the OnePlus Nord Buds CE should come out in the coming days. It would be placed as the entry-level TWS earphone in the Indian market and would give something very affordable to the consumers in the TWS space. OnePlus Nord Buds are excellent and worth the money. Hopefully, the same is the case with the OnePlus Nord Buds CE.