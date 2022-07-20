OnePlus 10T 5G and OxygenOS 13 Launch Announced

OnePlus has just announced the launch of the OnePlus 10T 5G along with the OxygenOS 13. The new version of OxygenOS is likely going to be based on Android 13, as OxygenOS 12 was based on Android 12. The OnePlus 10T 5G is expected to be the last of the flagships from OnePlus for 2022. The launch will take place via an event in NYC on August 3, 2022. The company will be doing its first in-person launch event post the launch of the OnePlus 7T back in 2019.

"As you’ve probably noticed, the OnePlus 10T uses the same T nomenclature that has, since the debut of the OnePlus 3T, always represented a holistic performance upgrade. With the OnePlus 10T, we’re taking this concept to the next level – evolving the device’s upgrades beyond improvements to speed alone by leveraging new technologies to deliver key advancements to the OnePlus experience," OnePlus said.

OnePlus 10T 5G Confirmed to Come With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePLus 10T 5G will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC. It is the latest flagship SoC from Qualcomm with better thermal management, meaning the performance of the OnePlus 10T 5G would be superior to many flagships running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 platform.

"The latest version of OxygenOS boasts a bevy of improvements to gaming, connectivity, and customization, to name a few. OxygenOS 13 will launch first on the OnePlus 10 Pro, followed by the OnePlus 10T later this year," OnePlus said in a community post.

The launch event will take place on August 3, 2022, at Gotham Hall in New York City. People who purchase a ticket for the in-person event will get top-tier merchandise along with the OnePlus Nord Buds. In India, the launch will take place at 7:30 IST.