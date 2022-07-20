Amazon Prime Video Now Has More User-Friendly Navigation System with Faster Content Search

The redesigned Prime Video app user interface is currently being implemented by Amazon with the main goal of making it easier for users to find content.

The Prime Video app will now have a more user-friendly main navigation bar for quick access to movies, TV episodes, sports, and premium channels, the firm said in an official statement.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will both be simple for Prime Video customers to access, thanks to the updated menu. Additionally, for easier access, the new navigation menu in the living room apps has been shifted to the screen's side.

More about the revamped Prime Video app

The updated UI of the new app includes a carousel that features movies with more dramatic visuals. For instance, the "Top 10 Chart" will showcase Prime Video's most watched and trending content, while the "Super Carousel" will highlight notable films like Amazon Originals and Exclusives.

Six main pages—Home, Store, Find, Live TV, Free with Ads, and My Stuff—will be available when the Prime Video app launches. There will also be sub-navigation options if a visitor wishes to browse by the type of information or offer.

Additionally, Amazon is making it easier for Prime Video subscribers to discern between content that is free with their subscription and those they must pay for. To do this, the titles now include visual cues in the form of a blue checkmark symbol for content that is readily available and a shopping bag indicator for titles that require a purchase.

Additionally, all of the videos that come with the Prime subscription can be viewed by choosing the My Subscriptions row at the top of the Home page.

The new UI has also improved the Find page. The results can be filtered by genre or 4K UHD at the Prime members' discretion.

According to a statement made by Amazon, the new interface has already started to roll out for Fire TV, Android, and other connected living room devices, and it will soon be available for iOS and the web.