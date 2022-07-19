OnePlus 10T 5G Launch Date in India Leaked

OnePlus is getting ready to release the OnePlus 10T, a new flagship, in India. No information about the launch has been released by the company. But according to a recent claim, the next smartphone from OnePlus will debut in India on August 3. The OnePlus smartphone will reportedly be available in India in two colour variations: Jade green and Moonstone black. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and a 4,800mAh battery with 150W charging capabilities are all anticipated to be included in the OnePlus 10T 5G.

OnePlus 10T Details Which are Out in the Market Right Now

The OnePlus 10T 5G may arrive on the Indian market on August 3, according to tipster Passionategeekz and MobilesTalk. The smartphone's global debut may occur on the same day as India; however, this is unknown at this time. The Chinese manufacturer has not yet released any formal information on the smartphone's introduction.

The source also claims that the OnePlus 10T 5G will be offered in two colour options: Moonstone black and Jade green. According to rumours, the Moonstone Black variation will only be offered in the 16GB RAM model; however, the Jade Green variant may also be offered in models with less storage. Amazon will be the place to buy the OnePlus smartphone.

The OnePlus 10T 5G will cost Rs 49,999 ($627) for the base model, according to earlier sources. The newest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, together with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, are expected to power the smartphone. A 4800mAh battery that might enable 150W rapid charging could serve as its backup.

It may have a 50MP IMX766 primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor as far as cameras go. The gadget is anticipated to contain a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.