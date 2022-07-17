OnePlus 10R 5G Available in India at Reduced and Attractive Price

The OnePlus 10R was introduced in India earlier this year. The phone was the first in India to come with built-in support for 150W rapid charging. According to OnePlus, the new charging technology could recharge the 4500mAh battery from 0% to 100% in just 17 minutes. There's an 80W fast-charging variant as well.

The OnePlus 10R 5G was introduced in April 2022 with a starting price of Rs 38,999 in India. The OnePlus premium smartphone may be purchased at a steep discount within three months of its release. Customers who buy the OnePlus 10R 5G can use a Rs 3,000 discount coupon from Amazon. Customers with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards can also receive an additional Rs 1,000 discount, lowering the cost to Rs 34,999.

Users receive 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for the price. This variation includes 80W quick charging right out of the box as well. The 80W edition with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage is also available with the coupon and bank offer to customers. After combining the discounts, the device's price is reduced from its initial launch price of Rs 42,999 to Rs 38,999.

With the new promotion, the 150W edition of the OnePlus 10R 5G in India, which was initially released for Rs 43,999, is now available for Rs 39,999. The battery in this version is smaller, at 4500 mAh.

OnePlus 10R 5G Specifications

The 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display on the 10R 5G has a hole-punch cutout in the top centre. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. Plastic makes up the frame and back panel.

It sports a triple camera arrangement with a dual-tone design on the back. A 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera are all featured on the OnePlus 10R 5G. A 16MP front camera sensor is available for taking selfies.

With up to 12GB of RAM, the device has a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. Users can choose between the 80W and 150W charging options, which offer batteries with capacities of 5000 mAh and 4,500 mAh, respectively. Oxygen OS 12 for Android 12 is preinstalled on the phone.