Samsung A Series Smartphones Help With Keeping Market Share Lead in Q2 2022

According to a report by market research company Canalys, worldwide smartphone shipments decreased by 9% in Q2 2022. With the supply of its A series handsets, Samsung won the competition with a 21 percent market share. With a 17 percent market share with the iPhone 13 continuing to be in strong demand, Apple finished in second. Chinese companies Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi, experienced market share reductions of 10%, 9%, and 14%, respectively. The company claimed that regional unrest and economic headwinds should be blamed for the declining demand.

Smartphone shipments for the second quarter of the year decreased by 9% on an annual basis, according to a report by Canalys. Samsung, as previously indicated, earned first place with a market share of 21%, up from 18% in Q1 2021, thanks to a stronger supply of its budget A series phones. Apple moved up to second position with a 17% market share, up from 14% a year ago, because of the continued popularity of the iPhone 13, which also saw high demand.

Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi Continue to Struggle in China

According to the study, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi are still having difficulties in China. Oppo's market share decreased from 11% to 10%, while Vivo's share decreased from 10% to 9%, and Xiaomi's market share decreased from 17% to 14%.

Vendors have recently reviewed their portfolio strategy for the remainder of 2022 as a result of economic headwinds, poor demand, and inventory build-up. As consumers with limited budgets shift their device purchases toward the lower end, the oversupplied mid-range is an exposed market for companies to concentrate on modifying fresh launches, according to data from Canalys Research Analyst Runar Bjrhovde.

To refresh your memory, the shipping of smartphones "Made in India" increased by 7% YoY in Q1 2022, according to recent research by Counterpoint. According to the report, there were over 48 million smartphones shipped worldwide.

