Nothing Phone 1 Disappoints Some Users Because of Hardware Issues

The Nothing Phone 1, the brand's first Android smartphone, was recently released. The phone has recently been one of the most discussed smartphones, but it surely has its fair share of issues. Customers who placed pre-orders for the smartphone on Flipkart have started receiving them, and some of them have already started to complain about a number of issues with the product. Some Nothing Phone 1 devices appear to be having a number of hardware-level problems.

A green tint issue is, well, "Nothing" new for firms releasing handsets with AMOLED panels. The list of smartphones that have previously suffered the same fate has been expanded to include the Nothing Phone 1. As the name suggests, the green tint issue causes the device's display to malfunction because the dark areas of the screen start to seem green. This green tint issue has also been seen with flagship-level smartphones, which come with AMOLED display.

Nothing Customers Are Noticing Hardware Issues Possibly Because of Lower Production Quality Control

One Flipkart client who bought a Nothing Phone 1 had to return it in the hopes of getting a working one. However, the substitute phone had the same problems. These are blatant indications of subpar quality control throughout the production procedure.

Numerous users have also been experiencing problems with malfunctioning selfie cameras in addition to the green tint issue. Notably, many Nothing Phone 1 devices now have a selfie camera with a punch-hole that appears to be considerably extended.

Even while the Nothing team has already acknowledged the issues and the affected customers will probably receive a new item, it is somewhat upsetting to see such issues with a brand's pilot smartphone. The business has not yet released formal guidelines on what customers should do if their Nothing Phone 1 is experiencing problems of this nature. We can only hope that these issues won't exist in the subsequent batch of Nothing Phones 1 that leaves the production facility.