Deutsche Telekom Expands 5G to 123 New Locations

Deutsche Telekom, a major German telecom operator, has expanded its 5G network to 123 new locations recently. In total, the company has been able to reach over 855 new locations in the last seven weeks with its mobile services, which include both LTE and 5G. In the LTE department, Deutsche Telekom expanded its LTE networks to 194 new locations purely while additional capacities were provided in over 538 locations in the country.

Deutsche Telekom Using Mid-Band Spectrum for 5G

Deutsche Telekom said that it is currently using 3.6 GHz band spectrum for offering 5G services in more than 2000 locations of Germany. If you are in Germany, here are some of the cities where you can get 5G network services (via 3.6 GHz band spectrum) from Deutsche Telekom – Dortmund, Darmstadt, Bremen, Bonn, Berlin, Augsburg, Aachen, Braunschweig, Dusseldorf, Essen, Duisburg, Frankfurt/Main, Jena, Hanover, Hamburg, Cologne, Kiel, Ludwigsburg, Leipzig, Nuremberg, Munich, Schwerin, Wiesbaden, Stuttgart, and Wolfsburg.

According to a claim made by Deutsche Telekom, over 92% of the households can already access the carrier's 5G network, while over 99% of the German population can get LTE coverage.

Walter Goldenits, managing director of Technology at Telekom Deutschland said the company is adding more than 1500 new locations every year where it provides mobile network services, especially on railway lines and motorways.

Goldenits said that by 2025, Deutsche Telekom would cover 99% of the German population with its 5G networks. To enable access to the 5G network in rural areas where network coverage is often an issue, Deutsche Telekom is utilising spectrum in the 700 MHz band.

There are 3000+ antennas in the country at about 1,100 locations where Deutsche Telekom is offering 5G services using 700 MHz spectrum. With the help of lower frequencies, consumers living in Germany can get better indoor coverage as well as coverage on highways and more. The telco has been offering 5G services to consumers since July 2019.