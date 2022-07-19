Hughes Communications Selected by IOCL for Managed Network Services

Hughes Communications India (HCI), a major broadband satellite and managed services provider, has been selected by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for deploying and managing a Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) across its 10,800-site retail enterprise network. It will be a five-year contract which is valued at over Rs 100 crore or $12.5 million USD.

Some of the critical business processes as well as retail automation will be made possible with the HughesON Managed SD-WAN solution. Things such as Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) software and network monitoring, daily price updates, payment processing, and more will be done with enterprise-grade connectivity and quality of service. Hughes will give IOCL 24x7 customer service support throughout 28 states and seven union territories.

Shivaji Chatterjee, SVP and Enterprise Business Head, HCL, said Hughes is honoured to work with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited to support their digital transformation journey. Hughes will do this by implementing India’s largest SD-WAN with the ‘made-in-India’ managed network solution, added Chatterjee.

“Our extensive experience supporting India’s retail petroleum industry equips us with the understanding, partnerships, and technical expertise to support IOCL in achieving higher performance benchmarks across their network, leveraging the best available 4G/LTE connectivity at each of the 10,000+ sites. We look forward to supporting them in their continued success,” said Chatterjee.

HCL has Been Working with Oil and Petroleum Companies Already

HCL is quite experienced when it comes to working with oil and petroleum companies. The company already connects over 25000 retail petroleum outlets. Some of the major names such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Reliance-BP and more use the technology from Hughes to enable fast retail transactions.

HCL will offer IOCL access to its HughesON portal, which will enable the latter to get localised and system-wide data insights to help with making business decisions. Hughes will deploy the IN500X terminal at each site with zero-touch provisioning, industry-standard network protocols, centralised configuration management and two ports for the best available LTE connectivity from local telecom providers.