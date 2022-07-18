Nothing Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord 2T: Which is a Better 5G Option

First thing’s first, I have never used either of the devices, and I have refrained from watching reviews of either of them, so I have an unbiased approach when I finally get to review them. Nothing Phone 1 and OnePlus Nord 2T are both mid-rangers and recent launches. Since both are 5G enabled, it would be interesting to see which one scores better overall. The comparison that I am doing right now will be based on the specifications of the devices on paper. So, the actual experience could be different with both of them.

Nothing Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord 2T: 5G Bands Support

Let’s talk about the 5G band support first, as these are promising 5G to the consumers. Note that the Indian telcos haven’t specified which bands they will use to roll out 5G yet.

Nothing Phone 1 supports the following 5G NR bands – n1 / n3 / n5 / n7 / n8 / n20 / n28 / n38 / n40 /n41 / n77 / n78. It can support dual-mode 5G (NSA and SA).

OnePlus Nord 2T supports the following 5G bands - 5G SA: 1/3/5/8/28/40/41/78; 5G NSA: 40/41/78.

Here, Nothing Phone 1 takes the lead by supporting one 5G band extra. From a distance, you can say that both the devices are similar in 5G band support.

Nothing Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord 2T: Important Differences

The Nothing Phone 1 comes with a 6.55-inch Flexible FHD OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Both smartphones come with Corning Gorilla Glass on top for protection. In the display department, the edge slightly bends towards the OnePlus Nord 2T, which comes with an AMOLED panel with a higher pixel resolution support as compared to Nothing Phone 1’s OLED display. In the chipset performance, as per Nanoreview’s tests, the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 scored 75 out of 100, and the Snapdragon 778G scored 62, meaning the Nord 2T is slightly ahead here as well.

In the battery department, the OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 4500mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support, while the Nothing Phone 1 comes with a 4500mAh battery as well but with 33W fast-charging support. Here as well, OnePlus Nord 2T is ahead of the Nothing Phone 1.

When it comes to cameras, both smartphones utilise the same primary sensor, which is a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. The secondary sensor in the Nothing Phone 1 is a 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor, while in the Nord 2T, it is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. There’s a third 2MP mono lens in the Nord 2T, which doesn’t create much of a difference. In the front camera department, the Nord 2T comes with a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor and the Nothing Phone 1 comes with a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

In the camera performance, the on-paper specs don’t really create much big of a difference when the primary sensors are the same in both devices. Thus, it is the camera software which makes the whole difference at the end of the day.

Nothing Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord 2T Price Comparison

The Nothing Phone 1 is available in three prices which are – Rs 31,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant; Rs 34,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, and Rs 37,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant.

The OnePlus Nord 2T comes in two prices – Rs 28,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant.

In the price department, the Nord 2T is fairly more affordable, and with bank offers, it becomes an even more attractive option.

Conclusion

It is worth noting that on-paper specs comparison with the Nothing Phone 1 is not absolutely fair. It is a smartphone built to be experienced. The Glyph interface at the back is just something we have never seen in a smartphone. Further, Nothing Phone 1 also promises zero bloatware.

In terms of overall value looking at the on-paper specs, the Nord 2T is ahead of the Nothing Phone 1 in almost every department.