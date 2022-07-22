Vodafone Idea CEO Ravinder Takkar to Step Down and Make Way for Akshaya Moondra

Ravinder Takkar will continue working with Vodafone Idea as a Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the company post stepping down from the role of MD and CEO of Vi.

Highlights

  • Ravinder Takkar, currently the CEO and MD of Vodafone Idea, will step down from his roles at the close of business hours on August 18, 2022.
  • Takkar will be replaced by Akshaya Moondra, currently the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Vodafone Idea.
  • Moondra's stint will also be for three years. Vi said that it would also announce a new Chief Financial Officer for the company in due course.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has just announced a major organisational change. Ravinder Takkar, currently the CEO and MD of Vodafone Idea, will step down from his roles at the close of business hours on August 18, 2022. Takkar's stint of three years as the CEO and MD of Vi will come to an end as he was appointed CEO by the board of the company on August 18, 2019.

Takkar will be replaced by Akshaya Moondra, currently the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Vodafone Idea. Moondra's stint will also be for three years. Vi said that it would also announce a new Chief Financial Officer for the company in due course.

Ravinder Takkar will continue working with Vodafone Idea as a Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the company post stepping down from the role of MD and CEO of Vi. Takkar has over three decades worth of experience in the Vodafone Group and will continue to work with them. Moondra has over thirty years of international experience and over 14 years of experience in the Indian telecom sector.

Himanshu Kapania, Chairman, Vodafone Idea Limited, said, “The Board would like to thank Ravinder for his solid leadership of Vodafone Idea over the last three years. He has steered the company through the world’s largest telecom integration and made the company a future-fit Digital Telecom player. We are pleased to welcome Akshaya Moondra as our new CEO. He is well versed with the Vodafone Idea business context, and I am confident that he will successfully steer the company through the next phase of development and help unlock its full potential.”

