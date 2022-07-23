BSNL 3 Prepaid Plans Under Rs 100 for Keeping SIM Active

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) isn’t the best option for you right now if you are looking to get a primary SIM and expect strong coverage if you are travelling. But BSNL offers pretty great plans if you are someone who is looking to keep a second SIM active at a very low or nominal cost. Especially people who earn wages or salary in several parts during a month and don’t have a substantial sum of cash to recharge with a big-priced plan right away. Today, we will look at three prepaid plans from BSNL under Rs 100, which can be used to keep the SIM active at a very low cost.

BSNL Low-Cost Plans We are Talking About

BSNL offers a Rs 87 prepaid plan to the customers. With this plan, users get 14 days of service validity. Along with this, the plan ships with unlimited voice calling benefit for the consumers. Users are also offered 1GB of daily data post, which the internet speed reduces to 40 Kbps and 100 SMS/day. BSNL also bundles gaming benefits with this plan. This is one of the most affordable plans in the industry, which comes with SMS benefit.

The other plan under Rs 100 from BSNL, which can be a good deal for you, is the Rs 97 data voucher. This plan comes with a validity of 18 days. With this, users get unlimited voice calling, and 2GB of daily data post and the speed is reduced to 80 Kbps. There is free Lokdhun content bundled, but there is no SMS offered.

Lastly, the third plan that we are talking about comes for Rs 99. This plan ships with service validity of 18 days as well. Users get unlimited voice calling along with PRBT benefit. There is no other benefit offered with this plan. These are pretty affordable plans which you will only get from BSNL right now.