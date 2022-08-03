OxygenOS 13 Announced by OnePlus: See Features

OnePlus announced the OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 during its OnePlus 10T 5G launch event. The company said that it is focusing on offering users a burdenless design and ease of use with the new OS. OnePlus is going with the Aquamorphic Design to refresh the aesthetic of the OxygenOS. The company took inspiration from the amorphous properties of water; hence the term "aqua" has been included. OxygenOS 13 has soft and rounded edges across its design to deliver a more comfortable viewing experience to the customers.

OnePlus said that the colours of the OxygenOS 13's design would intelligently transition to match the time of the day you are using the device. This means that the operating system will be lighter during day time and dark at night time.

OxygenOS 13 Optimised to Deliver Smoother Experience

OnePlus has optimised the OxygenOS 13 to deliver a smoother experience to its customers. It comes with AI System Booster with advanced and intelligent memory management systems. It will enable you to jump from one app to another faster and without any interruptions. Then there's AOD (Always on Display). OnePlus said that OxygenOS 13 would ship with a wide selection of AODs that provide the customers with greater levels of customisation.

OnePlus will introduce new features with the OxygenOS 13 called Smart Launcher and Sidebar Toolbox. With OnePlus Smart Launcher, users will be able to access applications faster from folders by making the folders larger on the home screen. It is a great functionality that will make the widgets and the apps on the home screen even more interactive for the users.

The Sidebar Toolbox will basically enable the user to do everything he wants to do on the screen with the use of a single hand. OxygenOS 13 will also come with support for HyperBoost Gaming Engine, Spatial Audio & Dolby Atmos, Fast Pair, Audio Switch, Nearby Share and App Streaming.

OnePlus has also focused on delivering advanced security with the OxygenOS 13. The company said, "OxygenOS 13 upholds data privacy and security to the utmost degree by providing you with greater control over what you are sharing and with which applications. OxygenOS 13 will automatically warn of risky applications and downloads for improved safety."

"Moreover, the new operating system keeps your location secure, even when connecting to a public Wi-Fi network. The underlying capabilities of Android strengthen security further by controlling app notifications and filtering content based on your preference," OnePlus added.

Then there is Private Safe 2.0, which will make its debut with the OxygenOS 13. It can secure the important documents, pictures, and media files of the users.

OxygenOS 13 Update Schedule:

There's an AOD feature for tracking food deliveries available in India via Zomato. The first device to get the OxygenOS 13 update soon will be the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. The OnePlus 10T 5G will also get it in the near future. The other devices which will get the OxygenOS 13 update are -

Flagship product line: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT, and OnePlus 10R.

Nord product line: OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord CE 2, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.