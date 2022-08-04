Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a very exciting new prepaid plan for consumers. It is not the orthodox unlimited benefits prepaid plan. The new plan we are talking about comes for Rs 2022. With this plan, users get 75GB of data per month. After assessing the benefits of this prepaid plan, it is pretty clear that BSNL is looking to get people interested who are into using a lot of data but who also want a prepaid plan with long-term validity. The Rs 2022 prepaid plan could be your partner if you are looking for a long validity prepaid plan from BSNL, which comes with long-term service validity at a reasonable cost. Here are the complete benefits of the prepaid plan.

BSNL Rs 2022 Prepaid Plan Details

BSNL offers its Rs 2022 prepaid plan with 75GB of data per month. Users get 300 days of service validity with this plan, along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Post the consumption of 75GB of data per month, the speed reduces to 40 Kbps. Also, note that the data comes for the first 60 days only. Post that, if you want data, you need to recharge with data vouchers.

This is an interesting data voucher which has been launched by BSNL as the offer for AzadiKaAmritMahotsavPV_2022. This offer is there up to August 31, 2022. So if you want to take benefit of this voucher, do it within this month. It could prove to be an excellent long-term partner for you if you are getting seamless network services from BSNL in your area.

BSNL is also working on launching 4G networks soon, meaning the value of this plan would shoot up in overall utility delivered to the consumers if BSNL can deliver strong 4G coverage and speeds to the users. Do you think this plan is good, and will you recommend it to someone?