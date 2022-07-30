Airtel Weekend Challenge is Offering Users Rs 1000 Amazon Voucher

If you are on Twitter, you will notice that Airtel is running a new weekend challenge called Airtel Weekend Challenge. It is already trending on Twitter. So what is this challenge, and how can it help you win Rs 1000 worth of Amazon voucher? Let's find out. There are a lot of terms and conditions surrounding this challenge. Note that this challenge is not just limited to users on Twitter. But users on Facebook and Instagram can also participate in this challenge and win the prize. First, let's see what the challenge is and then let's see what its terms and conditions are.

What is Airtel Weekend Challenge?

The Airtel Weekend Challenge is an engagement activity from the brand where the users will have to use the hashtag - #AirtelWeekendChallenge and share their entry on one of the following social media platforms - Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Under the offer, Airtel is asking users to fill in a puzzle blank where the company is asking what all the Airtel Thanks app can help you do. Some of the things that are already mentioned are - Send Money, Data Card, Broadband Bill, Prepaid Recharge, DTH recharge, Gas Bill, Landline Bill and Electricity Bill.

Airtel has given users three options to choose from to fill in the blank - Video KYC, Online shopping, and Pay Rent. So the answer is from one of these three options.

Airtel Weekend Challenge Terms and Conditions

Airtel Weekend Challenge opened on July 30, 2022, and will close at 11:59 PM on July 31, 2022. Airtel said that to become an eligible entry in the offer, the contestant shall share his/her entry on the #AirtelWeekendChallenge post. Entries submitted by the contestants will be judged at random. Airtel said that a maximum of three winners would be chosen across all platforms. The winners will be announced by Airtel through its official page on multiple social media platforms, and the winners will have to revert back to Airtel to claim the prize within 24 hours.

The winners will be awarded Rs 1000 worth of Amazon vouchers.