Vodafone Idea Achieves 1 Gbps Speed in 5G Small Cell Test in Bhopal

The pilot involved coordination, administrative, permissions, authorisation to use and other support from various entities like MP State Government, Bhopal Municipal corporation, District Collector Office, Bhopal Smart City, Bhopal Police, Bhopal City Link Ltd (Bus city service), DISCOM, Advertising agency and other state Government bodies.

Highlights

  • TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) is conducting 5G small cell tests using street furniture in multiple parts of the country with the help of telecom operators.
  • Vodafone Idea is one telco which is helping TRAI do these tests.
  • Vi was able to achieve a peak download speed of 1 Gbps in Bhopal in these tests.

Vodafone Idea

TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) is conducting 5G small cell tests using street furniture in multiple parts of the country with the help of telecom operators. Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator, is helping TRAI conduct these 5G small cell tests. In the test conducted in Bhopal, Vodafone Idea was able to achieve a peak download speed of 1 Gbps. Bhopal was chosen by TRAI as one of the first smart cities in the country to get tested for the function of street furniture for 5G small cells. These tests would play a significant role in helping the operators to roll out next-generation connectivity technology with the help of enhanced infrastructure, which would include small cells fitted on street furniture.

Vodafone Idea Also Conducted the Same Test in Bengaluru

This is not the only place where Vi has shown the power of its 5G network. The telco had also helped TRAI in a 5G small cell test using street furniture in the Namma Metro, Bengaluru, where the telco said it achieved a peak download speed of 1.2 Gbps.

The learnings of this project will, in turn, be used for 5G deployment in other Smart Cities in the country. In this pilot, Vi has demonstrated 5G download speed of 1 Gbps on a mobile handset at four locations- New Market, Jyoti Square, Prabhat Petrol Pump and Inter State Bus Terminus.

Small cells are going to be pivotal for the telcos to provide strong coverage of the 5G network to their customers. Thus, these tests are going to lay the foundation for India to move towards the future with 5G faster.

Expert Opinion

