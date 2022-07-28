Vodafone Idea Demonstrates 5G Small Cell Trial Using Street Furniture at Bengaluru Metro

As part of the 5G small cell trial that TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) has piloted, Vodafone Idea has been selected by the regulator to conduct 5G small cell tests in Bengaluru's Namma Metro. This test is aimed at making cross-sectoral infrastructure more accessible for the 5G rollout. 5G small cells will play a pivotal role in making 5G accessible for common users. The basic role of small cells is to enhance network coverage, be it inside the buildings or in a very crowded place.

Vodafone Idea Achieved a Download Speed of 1.2 Gbps

Vodafone Idea was able to achieve a download speed of 1.2 Gbps during the trial. A mobile handset was used, and the trial took place at the MG Road Station, Bengaluru. During the trial, 5G coverage was checked on the road level, platform, Concourse area, and tracks on both sides. The data that has been generated during the trials will be used for 5G deployment in other metro rails in the country. The company hasn't revealed the spectrum that was utilised during the trial or the handset. Only the demonstrated download speed of 1.2 Gbps is known.

This is not the only trial that Vodafone Idea is conducting on the use of street furniture for small cells. The telco has also deployed small cells on street furniture in Bhopal Smart City, Delhi International Airport, and Kandla Port in Gujarat, along with testing Aerial Fibre Deployment in the same places.

Since the 5G spectrum auction is underway, it is important for India to be ready now on the infrastructure level to ensure that a proper 5G network experience can be delivered to the consumers as well as enterprise clients. TRAI had started conducting these tests to gather necessary data from different parts of the country that can be used by the telcos while deploying small cells on street furniture to provide 5G in the future.