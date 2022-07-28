Airtel Africa Posts $178 Million Profit for Quarter Ending June 2022

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Airtel Africa said that its revenues grew 13% in reported currency to $1,257 million and jumped 15.3% in constant currency terms. There was a growth in mobile services revenue in multiple regions including Nigeria, East Africa and in Francophone Africa. In all the same regions, Airtel Africa said that its revenues from Mobile Money services also grew. 

Highlights

  • Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services with a presence in over 14 countries of Africa, has reported its profit after tax to be $178 million for the quarter ending June 2022.
  • For investors, the basic earning per share (EPS) grew from 3.3 cents last year same quarter to 4.4 cents in June 2022 quarter.
  • What's really good here is that Airtel Africa's free cash flow grew by 10.3% YoY to $473 million from $428 million last year.

Follow Us

Airtel

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services with a presence in over 14 countries of Africa, has reported its profit after tax to be $178 million for the quarter ending June 2022. This is a 25.3% jump from $142 million in profit during the same quarter last year. For investors, the basic earning per share (EPS) grew from 3.3 cents last year same quarter to 4.4 cents in June 2022 quarter. This signifies a jump of 31% YoY in EPS.

Airtel Africa said that its revenues grew 13% in reported currency to $1,257 million and jumped 15.3% in constant currency terms. There was a growth in mobile services revenue in multiple regions including Nigeria, East Africa and in Francophone Africa. In all the same regions, Airtel Africa said that its revenues from Mobile Money services also grew.

What's really good here is that Airtel Africa's free cash flow grew by 10.3% YoY to $473 million from $428 million last year. The total customer base of the telco has increased to 131.6 million.

Segun Ogunsanya, Chief Executive Officer, said that inflation is having an impact on the company's cost base, particularly on energy costs. Talking about the new venture of Airtel Africa, Ogunsanya said, "After receiving the Payment Service Bank licence in Nigeria just a few months ago, it is a testament to our prior preparation that we have already managed to launch our mobile money operations in a few select locations without any operational issues."

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments