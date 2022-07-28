Indian Telcos Going for 700 MHz Airwaves is Good for Consumers

For the first time, the telcos are going for the 700 MHz airwaves in India. This has been surprising for the analysts as well. Telcos had avoided the 700 MHz airwaves in the past because of the high reserve price issue. But this time, Jio has likely made big bets on the 700 MHz airwaves. The special thing about the 700 MHz frequency is the enhanced coverage that it can deliver. In congested network regions, the 700 MHz airwaves can be a deal breaker. They can easily penetrate through walls and objects to give improved indoor coverage to the users. That's why these airwaves have also been called 'Premium' in India.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel would want 700 MHz airwaves as well. But as per analysts, it is likely that Jio only which has made bids for the 700 MHz airwaves. It will definitely help the telco with both 4G and 5G services. The other private telcos might wait for another spectrum auction to get their hands on the 700 MHz airwaves at a reduced price. Vodafone Idea (Vi) is not in a position to spend big money on the 700 MHz airwaves. It would rather stick with the new frequencies that it doesn't have, which are high-frequency 5G airwaves.

Airtel Should Buy 700 MHz Soon as Well

As for Airtel, things were made pretty clear by the company when it said that it wouldn't bid for 700 MHz airwaves if the reserve price is too steep. There is no doubt that Airtel would also go for the 700 MHz spectrum in the future auction, if not this one, because it is crucial to provide enhanced coverage services. Since Jio has bought it, Airtel shouldn't take long to get it as well.

In India, airwaves in the 700 MHz band are considered premium because of the sole fact that there are a lot of people using mobile network services, which results in network congestion. But with the 700 MHz band, that can effectively change.