OnePlus Nord Watch Could Launch Soon, Here are Some Details

According to rumours, the OnePlus Nord Watch would have a rectangular dial and a special N Health app. The rumour is based on purported screenshots of the smartwatch's companion app, which show several watch faces, design aspects, and health monitoring capabilities. It is supposed to be a less expensive alternative to the OnePlus Watch because of the Nord branding. As the smartwatch has already been discovered in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database, it is also rumoured to launch shortly in India.

OnePlus Nord Watch Details You Should Know

Online tipster Mukul Sharma has posted some purported screenshots from the OnePlus Nord Watch companion app. According to the screenshots, the rumoured wearable from the Chinese manufacturer may include a rectangular dial with a specific N Health app. Additionally, the tipper shared six different watch faces. In addition to the option for personalised watch faces, more watch faces may feature. Furthermore, SpO2, heart rate, and sleep tracking features for the OnePlus Nord Watch have been rumoured. A report claimed that the serial manufacture of the OnePlus Nord Watch had started in some European and Asian countries. The Nord-branded wristwatch may be a less expensive alternative to the OnePlus Watch, which was introduced in India in March 2021.

OnePlus Nord Watch is going to be priced in India between Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000. It is said to launch with the OnePlus Nord 3 in 2022. The smartwatch apparently has the model number OPBBE221 and has previously been discovered on the BIS India database. This suggested that the OnePlus Nord Watch would also soon make its debut in India. The third quarter of this year is predicted to be the launch window. The cost-effective OnePlus smartwatch has already been seen on the company's website. It will be interesting to see what kind of growth OnePlus can see in the smartwatch product category with its new release on the books.