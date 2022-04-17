OnePlus Nord Smartwatch Reportedly Spotted on Company’s Official Website

The Chinese consumer electronics brand has been continuously expanding its portfolio in 2022 with the launch of multiple devices like the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 and more. The company is also gearing up for the launch of flagship smartphones like the OnePlus 10R and some budget options such as One Plus Nord CE 2 Lite. Now a new report suggests that a tipster has spotted a Nord-series smartwatch that apparently OnePlus is working on. Let’s find out more.

What Do We Know?

Previous reports have suggested that the company is actually working on a Nord-branded smartwatch and now the known tipster Mukul Sharma claims that he has spotted the OnePlus Nord Smartwatch on the company’s official website. This may also be a hint toward the fact that the wearable is actually arriving soon. This would mark the first Nord series smartwatch from the brand and will join the likes of other products such as Nord Buds which are being launched alongside the OnePlus 10R and One Plus Nord CE 2 Lite smartphones.

According to the tipster, the listing of the device did not reveal any specification details or features except for the moniker. Speculations suggest that the brand may introduce its Nord series smartwatch alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 in the second half of 2022. OnePlus currently offers OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Band when it comes to the wearables. It is expected that the company will introduce Nord branded products in a slightly more affordable price range than other items in its portfolio.

Based on the rumours, the OnePlus Nord smartwatch is likely to be priced somewhere between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 when it arrives in India. Although no details regarding the specs and features are available, it es expected that the smartwatch will come featuring a colour touchscreen display, heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, sleep tracking, step count, smartphone notifications, music control and others.

Apart from this, OnePlus is also looking to introduce an audio product under the Nord branding. OnePlus Nord Buds with E505A model number have also been recently spotted on the FCC database. FCC listing suggests that OnePlus Nord Buds will come with a half in-ear style design meaning the company will not offer ear tips. It also seems that the stem design on the TWS is quite short. Moreover, the listing shows a black colour option for the device. The buds will come with a 480mAh Li-ion battery capacity whereas each bud will come with a 41mAh battery unit.