Micromax In 2C Could Arrive in India Next Month as a Budget Smartphone

The smartphone manufacturer Micromax which recently made its comeback in the Indian markets is gearing up for the launch of another budget smartphone. The brand is apparently working on introducing a new Micromax In 2C handset. The device will be launched as a successor to Micromax In 2B. Apart from these, the company has introduced multiple handsets in India such as Micromax In 1, the In Note 1, the In 1b and more. Let’s take a look at what we know about the upcoming handset.

About Micromax In 2C

The information was shared by the known tipster Abhishek Yadav according to which the company will be introducing its Micromax In 2C in India either at the end of this month or early May. The tipster has also revealed intel other intel regarding the smartphone such as it will feature a Unisoc chipset which is becoming very common in budget smartphones. The brand is likely to feature Unisoc T610 chipset in the upcoming handset just as it did in its predecessor Micromax In 2B.

Unisoc T610 is almost equivalent to the MediaTek Helio G80 when it comes to performance. The company had previously used MediaTek Helio G35 in Micromax 1B. Apart from this, the upcoming Micromax In 2C is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary lens just as it did in its previous version. The device could feature a 5MP selfie camera and could be backed by a 5000mAh battery.

The Micromax In 2B was launched with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a notch on the top and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM along with 64GB of storage using a microSD. The In 2B was launched in two storage configurations 4GB variant of the smartphone was launched at Rs 7999 whereas the 6GB variant is priced at Rs 8999. The upcoming handset could be priced in a similar segment as well. Moreover, Micromax is also planning to introduce a 5G handset pretty soon, however, the In 2C will not be that device and will come with 4G support.