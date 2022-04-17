Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Arriving in India with Dimensity 900, Quad Cameras and More

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is gearing up for the launch of yet another M-series smartphone in India. The brand had introduced its Galaxy M33 5G handset recently in the country priced under Rs 20,000. And apparently, just days after launch the company is all set to launch its Samsung Galaxy M53 5G smartphone in India. The device is expected to arrive at the end of this month. Let’s find out more.

Samsung took over its Twitter handle to officially announce the arrival of the Galaxy M53 5G and also shared a teaser video. The device was unveiled by the company earlier this month and has a strong resemblance to the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G which has also been launched. Mentioned below are the specifications, features and other details regarding the upcoming Galaxy M53 5G smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Features and Specs

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will be the next smartphone in the company’s M-series portfolio in India and has been previously launched in select markets globally. The smartphone arrives with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The screen has a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. It also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen is flat and has thin bezels, except for the slightly thick chin.

Galaxy M53 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset which is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage of the handset can be expanded up to 1TB via an external memory card and it is possible that the brand may avail extra RAM capacity for the Indian variant.

Talking about the camera module of the device, Galaxy M53 5G arrives with a quad-camera setup headlined by a 108MP main camera sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The device also features an 8MP ultrawide camera sensor and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro photography. The front of the handset features a 32MP for selfies. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and runs on Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 out of the box.