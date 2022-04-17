Jio and Airtel Offer These Very Reasonable 1GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans For Budget Users

The two major telecom operators in the country Jio and Airtel provide a ton of prepaid plans for their subscriber base. The most popular prepaid plan, however, remains the daily data packs offered by the telcos. The daily data packs have a wide range from high data expensive plans to low data-offering affordable plans. Affordable packs are availed for short-term validities by the telcos and mentioned are the 1GB/Day prepaid plans offered by Jio and Airtel for their budget users along with details.

Reliance Jio’s 1GB/Day Plans

Jio offers a few 1GB daily data plans that come with short validity periods. The first plan comes at the cost of Rs 149 and offers 1GB of data per day for a validity period of 20 days. Users also get access to unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

For a price tag of Rs 179 users can get another pack offering 1GB data per day for a validity period of 24 days and the plan also comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. The last plan on the list is the Rs 209 plan that offers 1GB data per day for a total validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. It is to be noted that with all these plans users also get access to a few Jio applications such as Jio Cinema, Jio TV and a few more.

1GB/Day Plans From Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel also offers similar plans for its users with some added benefits. The first plan on the list comes at a price tag of Rs 209 and offers 1GB of data per day for a validity period of 21 days. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

The next pack is a Rs 239 plan that offers 1GB data per day for a total validity period of 24 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The last plan on the list comes at a price tag of Rs 265 and offers 1GB/Day for a validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. All the mentioned plans come with a free trial to mobile edition Amazon Prime Video along with access to Wynk Music.