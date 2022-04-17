Jio, Airtel, BSNL and ACT: High-Speed Broadband Plans With Abundant Benefits You Can’t Overlook

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) offer a variety of broadband plans to their subscribers. These plans range from cheap packs with a lower internet speed of data to high-end packs offering up to 1 Gbps of speed. However, there are always a few select broadband plans provided by the ISPs that not only offer good connectivity speed but also come with plenty of benefits at an adequate price range. Mentioned below are a few broadband plans from Jio, Airtel, BSNL and ACT that offer high-speed connectivity along with great benefits that you can’t overlook.

Jio’s Most Popular Broadband Plan

One of the most popular broadband plan offered by Jio is also its base OTT plan. One of the most reliable service providers in India, JioFiber offers a 150 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 999 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Users get access to symmetrical upload and download speeds of 150 Mbps with this plan. The plan is even listed as a bestselling plan on the website and offers subscriptions to 15 OTT platforms including yearlong access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and more.

Entertainment Pack from Airtel

Airtel has been one of the most prominent players in the market when it comes to providing broadband services. Airtel via its Xstream Fiber connection offers multiple plans but the eye-catching plan from the telco is the ‘Entertainment’ pack which provides 200 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 999 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case include subscriptions to OTT platforms including Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar along with Wynk Music.

A Popular Broadband Plan from BSNL

The state-owned telco BSNL offers a range of plans to its subscribers via Bharat Fiber connection. However, one of the most exciting plans offered by the ISP is a 100 Mbps plan. SuperStar Premium-1 broadband plan from the company provides 100 Mbps of internet speed at a price tag of Rs 749 a month. The data limit set on the plan is 1000GB beyond which speed is reduced to 5 Mbps. The plan also comes with access to a few OTT platforms such as Sony LIV Premium, Zee5 Premium and more. Moreover, users can get a discount of 90% up to Rs 500 on their first month’s rent.

ACT’s Most Popular Plan

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru, ACT, offers a ton of broadband plans ranging up to 1 Gbps. However, one of the most popular plans from the ISP is a 300 Mbps unlimited data plan called ACT Storm. Users can get the Storm pack from the provider at a monthly cost of Rs 1,185. This plan from the company is truly unlimited and no FUP limit is set. Users can also get free trials to some of the OTT platforms and various add-ons with this pack. It is to be noted that this plan is for the city of Bengaluru, and it may vary across the country.