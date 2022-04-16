WhatsApp Commences Roll Out of Granular Privacy Feature on iOS Beta Version

The social media messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out its new granular privacy controls to certain testers on the latest beta version of the app for iOS. The granular privacy controls apparently enable the users to have advanced management of privacy settings on the app. This new feature was first spotted last year and is designed to give users granular control over who can see their last seen, about, and profile photo on the messaging service. WhatsApp has made this feature available to some of the users on the beta version of the platform, however, is yet to provide any intel on the stable rollout of this feature.

The Latest Update From WhatsApp

The report comes in from the popular WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo according to which, the social messaging app has already commenced rolling out the granular privacy controls for the profile photo, ‘About’ description, and ‘Last seen’ on WhatsApp. The feature is available for the users who have access to the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.9.0.70 version.

Those users who have already updated to the newest beta version can simply go to the WhatsApp settings and tap on ‘Privacy’ under the ‘Account’ option. Under each of three sections titled About, Last Seen and Profile Photo, users should be able to see a new option titled My Contacts Except… which will prohibit any selected contacts from viewing their profile photo, last seen, or about profile sections.

Apart from these, earlier this week, the Meta-owned platform has now introduced its latest community feature that will allow users to bring their WhatsApp Groups under one hat. In addition to this, four new features for groups have also been launched on the platform which includes admin delete, large voice calls, message reactions, and large file sharing.

The community feature has been rumoured for quite a while now and has finally been unveiled. WhatsApp in a blog post stated that with the help of communities, users will now be able to receive updates sent to the entire Community and easily organize smaller discussion groups on what matters to them. Moreover, admins will find new tools for their disposition such as announcement messages which will be sent to everyone and will also have control over which groups are to be included.