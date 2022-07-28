Redmi 10A Sport Gets a New Memory Variant in India

In April, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi 10A in India. The smartphone has received a new version in the nation called the Redmi 10A Sport just three months after its release. The Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi 9i Sport smartphones from the past, which carried the Sport moniker, only included minor updates. In contrast, the new Redmi 10A Sport offers a minor improvement over the Redmi 10A. The new model has more RAM, but the other specifications, the design, and even the colours are the same.

Features and Specifications of Redmi 10A

The Redmi 10A Sport has more RAM than the Redmi 10A but otherwise is an identical device. It has 128GB internal storage and 6GB RAM. While the original Redmi 10A is available in memory combinations of 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. The gadget has a 6.53-inch LCD display with a dewdrop notch and a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels (HD+). The screen offers a peak brightness of 400 nits, a contrast ratio of 1500:1, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

It is TÜV Rheinland approved, features Reading Mode, and covers 70% of the NTSC colour spectrum. A Mediatek Helio G25 chipset powers the phone. It runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. It has a MicroUSB connector, dual-SIM, supports 4G, single-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GNSS, and other connectivity options. The phone also has a single bottom-firing speaker, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, a 3.5mm headphone socket, a dedicated MicroSD card slot, and other features. The Xiaomi Redmi 10A Sport has dimensions of 164.9 x 77.07 x 9mm and a weight of 194g.

Redmi 10A Price and Availability In India

The only 6GB + 128GB memory model of the Redmi 10A Sport is available in India for 10,999 ($138). It is available in the colours Charcoal Black, Sea Blue, or Slate Grey. The smartphone is available for purchase on Amazon India and Mi.com.