Vodafone Idea CEO Ravinder Takkar to Takeover as Chairman, Kapania to Step Down

Himanshu Kapania will step down as non-executive chairman of the board with effect from August 18, 2022. He will continue to be a part of the VIL board as a non-executive director. Vi said that the request for this was made by Kapania himself. 

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has just made a major announcement. A few days back, the telco had announced that current MD & CEO Ravinder Takkar would step down from Vi from his existing roles. With the previous announcement, Vi said that Takkar would continue to serve as a Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the company. But now, Takkar will be donning the role of the Chairman of the company.

Himanshu Kapania will step down as non-executive chairman of the board with effect from August 18, 2022. He will continue to be a part of the VIL board as a non-executive director. Vi said that the request for this was made by Kapania himself.

VIL's board has unanimously decided that Ravinder Takkar would serve as the Chairman, effective August 19, 2022. The announcement comes right after Vi's financial earnings release for Q1 FY23. To check the telco's performance during the quarter, click/tap here.

